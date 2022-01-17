Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Synopsys by 177.7% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $326.16 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

