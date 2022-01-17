SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNX. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SNX stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.09. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 853,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after buying an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

