Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $6.28 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up 1.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 66.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of AIT opened at $101.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

