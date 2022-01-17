Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,416 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE:NFG opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

