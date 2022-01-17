Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,240 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC opened at $74.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

