Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000. Assurant comprises approximately 1.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after buying an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $25,069,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after buying an additional 155,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $154.89 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

