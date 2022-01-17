Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Corvus Gold during the second quarter worth $46,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Gold during the second quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corvus Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSEARCA KOR opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.