Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Analog Devices by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,199,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after acquiring an additional 368,625 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 212,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

