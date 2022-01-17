Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5,333.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,946 shares during the period. Ashland Global makes up about 4.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH opened at $105.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.