Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 207.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,869 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $37,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

