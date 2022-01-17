Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in December

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SCMWY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

