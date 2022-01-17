Swiss National Bank Sells 1,056 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of BRP worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 25.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BRP by 1,090.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

DOOO opened at $81.20 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

