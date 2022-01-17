Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Allakos worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

ALLK opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $414.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

