Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $93.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

