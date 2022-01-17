Swiss National Bank Has $7.65 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 170.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $285,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 179.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

