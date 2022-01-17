Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Outfront Media worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Outfront Media stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

