Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

NYSE HAE opened at $52.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

