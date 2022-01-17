SVB Leerink Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $80.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.