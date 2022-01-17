Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 576,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SUUIF. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.03.

SUUIF stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

