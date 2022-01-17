Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

