Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $40.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

