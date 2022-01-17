Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $40.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.
Shares of SUM stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $41.46.
In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
