Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 40.5% in December

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MSC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

