Stream Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,891.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $48,891.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00056077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 242,631,865 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.