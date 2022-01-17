Strategic Investment Management LLC Has $13.76 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.4% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

