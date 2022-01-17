Stifel Nicolaus Cuts OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to C$2.25

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.62.
OrganiGram stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 347,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
