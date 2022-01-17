Stifel Nicolaus Cuts OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to C$2.25

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.62.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. On average, analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 347,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

