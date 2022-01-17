StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the December 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

