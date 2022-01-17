State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations, and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability. The company's capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to lower interest rates remains concerning and will likely hurt revenues in the near term. Elevated expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line.”

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

NYSE STT opened at $103.77 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

