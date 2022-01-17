State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,353 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -1.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

