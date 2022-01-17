State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of BOK Financial worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

Shares of BOKF opened at $116.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

