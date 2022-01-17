State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 115.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.