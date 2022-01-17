State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,736,000 after purchasing an additional 171,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SC. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

