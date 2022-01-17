State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.