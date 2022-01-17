State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,187 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of American Software worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 448.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $66,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $829.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.68. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.