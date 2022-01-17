Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 284,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stantec by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

STN opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45. Stantec has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

