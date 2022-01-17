SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $83.51 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

