Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $286.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,694,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.01.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

