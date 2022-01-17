Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $286.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.81.
A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,694,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.01.
In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
