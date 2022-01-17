Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,386 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spruce Biosciences were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPRB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,020. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPRB. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

