Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $32.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 3,941,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,126. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

