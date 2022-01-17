Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

SNMSF stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

