SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 125,789 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $30.66.

