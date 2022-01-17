SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BWX stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.