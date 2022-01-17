South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 3,418 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,438.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,427.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.