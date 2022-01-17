Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.