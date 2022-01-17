SONM (SNM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142,489.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. SONM has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the US dollar. One SONM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

