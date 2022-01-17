Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) PT Lowered to €33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

