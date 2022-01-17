Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNMRF. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snam has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

