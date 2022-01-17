SMART Global Stock to Split on Wednesday, February 2nd (NASDAQ:SGH)

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) are going to split on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SGH stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,890 shares of company stock worth $3,853,932. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

