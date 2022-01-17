SLR Senior Investment Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. SLR Senior Investment has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Senior Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

