Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

