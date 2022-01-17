Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1,678.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

